Rihanna officially became a billionaire (and not thanks to music)

It had to be a pastime: the passion, not necessarily profitable, of an established singer. Instead, Fenty Beauty has morphed into a financial empire, capable of securing its crafty founder the title of richest musician in the world. Rihanna, who in 2017, at the height of her musical career, founded her first beauty company, was elected by Forbes the richest of singers, with a estimated assets of $ 1.7 billion. A figure, this, on which Fenty Beauty would affect almost entirely.

According to the magazine’s calculations, that of Rihanna made the second richest person in the entire show business, behind only Oprah Winfrey, Fenty Beauty would weigh about 1.4 billion dollars on the star’s assets. The remaining three hundred million dollars would come mostly from Savage x Fenty, line of lingerie that would have brought the Barbados singer about 270 million dollars. Only three tens of millions, therefore, would be the result of music, once the main activity of Riri, whose latest album, Anti, dates back to 2017.

