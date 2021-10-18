Rihanna on TikTok has a truer lookalike than true

No, it’s not a deep fake created with apps like FaceStar: Rihanna really has a double on TikTok which looks more Rihanna than Rihanna herself, and which adds to the army of clones he already had. It is nothing new that celebs have doppelgänger around the world: those of Ariana Grande are no longer counted, Kim Kardashian with her has made us a project for the fashion brand of her husband Kanye West, Taylor Swift could create a musical group in which all members are equal to her. It would be a little creepy, but it sure is impressive. In short, there are many clones of the stars which at a certain point emerge from anonymity and stand out for their marked resemblance.

There impersonator of Rihanna, which has struck in the eye in the past few days on TikTok, is called Prissioni Beatrice, 28, and broke the internet when she tried to recreate RiRi’s look at the 2019 British Fashion Awards. Rihanna and Prissioni Beatrice so much alike that you have the feeling of being in a paranormal movie based on a Stephen King novel. TADAN!

Below, just to make clear how much water drops are, the Rihanna’s photo at the BRIT Fashion Awards. Can you distinguish them without getting confused?

Rihanna, the original copy, at the 2019 Brit Fashion Awards. Getty Images

Thanks to this clip the fame curve of the Rihanna impersonator on TikTok she spiked and Prissioni Beatrice gave the final style hit with the release of the duet with Beyoncé. Or rather: with Beyoncé’s Brazilian double. Here too the similarity is great.

What we can hope for is that if Rihanna does not bring out a new one album, maybe his double does it, since the original has been announcing it for a long time but still nothing. The last time the queen of Fenty Beauty Rihanna he talked about it, he said, “I’m always working on my music and when I’m ready for how I feel, it’ll come out. You won’t be disappointed – it’s worth it. I’m not going to bring out songs or albums just because people are waiting.”

For the rest, know that there is a Rihanna’s profile on TikTok, but hasn’t posted any videos yet. Will it happen with his music? We are anxiously awaiting. Meanwhile, we enjoy the impersonator of Rihanna Prissioni Beatrice.

