Rihanna once ignored advice to seek therapy after her relationship with Chris Brown

As many know, superstar Rihanna was once in a high-profile relationship with r&b superstar Chris Brown. Their relationship would spark considerable controversy after she was assaulted by the singer.

After the ordeal, relatives of Rihanna suggested she consult a therapist. But she refused because of the way she was raised.

Rihanna considered Chris Brown the love of her life

Rihanna | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

As expected, Brown suffered significant vitriol from many after assaulting Rihanna in 2009. But at the time, the “Diamonds” singer didn’t share the same venom some members of the public had for Brown. Three years after the attack, the Grammy winner said she and Chris Brown are still in touch with each other.

“Now we are very, very close friends. We have rebuilt a relationship of trust… We love each other and probably always will. And that’s not something we’re ever going to change. It’s not something you can quit, if you’ve ever been in love,” Rihanna said in an interview with Oprah (via USA Today).

Although the two are no longer romantically involved, Rihanna shared that she still cares deeply for her former partner. She still wished him the best despite everything that had happened between them.

“I think he was the love of my life. He was first love. And I see he loved me the same… it’s not even about us being together. I really like. So the main thing for me is that he is at peace. I am not at peace if he is a little unhappy or if he is still alone, ”she added.

Rihanna refused recommendations to see a therapist

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/rJvMV6aSso4?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Although some artists prefer to channel trauma or heartache into their music, Rihanna didn’t want to get personal on her songs. Two months after her ordeal with Chris Brown, Rihanna has returned to the studio to potentially record new material. But the Ocean 8 the actor made it clear to everyone she worked with what she didn’t want on her record.

“When I was about to start the record, that’s the first thing I said, ‘I don’t want sad songs. I don’t want songs about love. I turned down eight ballads: ‘I don’t want to do this, it’s totally planned,’” she once said according to The Scotsman.

Not only did she refuse to bring up the subject on her songs, but she also didn’t feel the need to talk about it with a therapist. Indeed, Rihanna’s upbringing gave her a particular state of mind that did not favor therapy.

“Everyone wanted me to see a therapist to talk about it, and I refused,” she said. “In Barbados, we don’t do that. We keep it in our family and find it and move on. I just put on my game face and went on with my life. But deep down I had things to overcome and it came out in the music.

Rihanna finally decided to see a therapist

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/LXIobMW9c7s?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Despite Rihanna’s reluctance, the young star finally decided to consult a therapist at the request of her friends. And it was a decision the multi-platinum entertainer felt was beneficial for her in the end.

“I was able to talk about it in a comfortable, very calm way, and the anxiety was gone,” she said.

She also felt she experienced growth after the situation with Brown.

“As traumatic and as terrifying as it has been,” she continued. “And sometimes I wish that never happened, my whole life changed in the most amazing way after going through that. If I hadn’t been there, I swear, you would have interviewed a completely different person.

RELATED: Rihanna Spends Nearly $2 Million Every Year on This Extremely Personal Investment