Rihanna opened up about pregnancy fears and postpartum depression

Now in her third trimester of pregnancy, Rihanna decided to open up a bit about motherhood, saying she’s not necessarily afraid of giving birth, but postpartum depression is a concern.

In an interview that accompanied his latest cover of vogue, Rihanna opened up about pregnancy and childbirth, saying she’s seen her closest friends have babies, so she feels prepared about what to expect in the delivery room. However, when she was asked what she fears most about having her baby, Rihanna said that Postpartum depression is a big concern.

“Will I feel emotionally out of control?”he asked himself. “Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

According to American Psychological Association (APA)About one in seven women experience postpartum depression after giving birth. While the singer is understandably worried about experiencing it, thankfully it’s a treatable disorder, managed with therapy and antidepressants.

So far, the singer says she feels fine.

“I was getting ready for something crazy because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now.”Rihanna said. “But I was pleasantly surprised that he was able to handle it.”

Rihanna also commented that she has strong feelings about gender reveal parties. “I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mom?.

Aside from wanting to breastfeed, the singer doesn’t have too many strict rules for after the birth of her baby and told fashion that she had not made any purchases for the baby at the time of the interview, calling herself “late in everything”.

“They are going to teach me more than I could teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become because I’m just here to keep them on the rails, a passenger as much as a driver.”.

