Rihanna opens a pop-up store in Paris

To unveil Fenty Eau de Parfum, Rihanna is opening an ephemeral space in the heart of Paris. On the program: discovery of this fragrance and surprises of all kinds.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 12 mai à 17h15] The star has just opened the doors of her new pop-up store in Paris in the heart of the Marais. The opportunity to discover his new creation Fenty Eau de Parfum.

Rihanna opens a pop-up store for Fenty Beauty

This Friday, May 13, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., it will be possible to exclusively discover the unique fragrance imagined by Rihanna. On site, you can leave with a host of surprises such as perfume samples and a bouquet of flowers. On the wall of this trendy space, a floral fresco created by the artist @mrflowerfantastic displaying Rihanna’s motto when it comes to perfume: SMELL HOW THE FUC*CK YOU WANT. Meet at 14 Rue de la Corderie in Paris 3rd.

Fenty Eau de Parfum, Rihanna’s first fragrance

On December 6, 2021, Rihanna launched her first perfume for $130. Exclusively available on FentyBeauty.com in limited quantities and with international delivery, this unisex fragrance nestles in a transparent brown bottle. Notes of magnolia, musk, fruit and rose make up this sensual and deep juice. On an Instagram post, the pretty brunette explained: “It’s an experience, it’s a memory encapsulated in a perfume. It’s a smell you will never forget.“It was the star herself who chose each ingredient in collaboration with Jacques Cavallier, an LVMH master perfumer.

Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s makeup brand

Passionate about makeup since childhood, Rihanna has always marveled at the lack of representation that has long persisted (and still persists) in the beauty world. In 2017, she joined forces with the giant LVMH to create Fenty Beauty, a line of products for the complexion, eyes and lips that stands out with its strong commitment to greater inclusiveness. While most brands offer (at best) about fifteen shades of foundation, it comes out with 40 in order to sublimate all skin tones, with a special thought for matte and dark skin, very often snubbed by conventional brands. And the success is there! In barely 3 years of existence, Fenty Beauty has become a benchmark for all beauty addicts and each new product is enthusiastically received, just like the Gloss Bomba universal lip gloss that sells on average every 12 seconds worldwide.

Fenty Skin, Rihanna’s skincare brand

Rihanna launches her line of care in the summer of 2020, a few years after her makeup line. The young woman then reveals a complete routine based on makeup remover, serum, lotion, moisturizerThis collection is true to the values ​​of inclusivity, no-gender and naturalness. The packaging is pretty thanks to its pastel lilac color and of good quality. The interpreter of Diamonds wanted products that respect the environment and therefore imagined a charging system and recycled materials.

What are the best Fenty Beauty products?

Pro Filt’r long-lasting foundation (34 euros) – Available in 50 shades, this medium to full coverage foundation smoothes skin texture and gives it a very natural matte finish. Long-lasting, it doesn’t budge all day thanks to its formula that resists humidity and perspiration.

– Available in 50 shades, this medium to full coverage foundation smoothes skin texture and gives it a very natural matte finish. Long-lasting, it doesn’t budge all day thanks to its formula that resists humidity and perspiration. Invisimatte mattifying powder (32 euros) – Sheer on the skin, this universal mattifying powder absorbs shine and smoothes pores, for an instant filter effect. It is used to fix make-up for the complexion as well as for touch-ups during the day.

– Sheer on the skin, this universal mattifying powder absorbs shine and smoothes pores, for an instant filter effect. It is used to fix make-up for the complexion as well as for touch-ups during the day. Diamond Bomb Highlighter ($38) – This diamond powder effect highlighter melts into the skin to provide extreme luminosity. To sparkle with a thousand lights, it is applied to the curved areas of the face but also to the shoulders, collarbone and décolleté.

– This diamond powder effect highlighter melts into the skin to provide extreme luminosity. To sparkle with a thousand lights, it is applied to the curved areas of the face but also to the shoulders, collarbone and décolleté. Gloss Bomb lip illuminator (19 euros) – Designed to enhance all skin tones, this gloss brings shine and care to the lips thanks to a formula rich in micro-pearls and shea butter, all without sticking.

– Designed to enhance all skin tones, this gloss brings shine and care to the lips thanks to a formula rich in micro-pearls and shea butter, all without sticking. Brow MVP eyebrow pencil (19 euros) – To redraw the eyebrows in a natural way, this pencil with a soft mine, neither too dry nor too greasy, is a must. Long-lasting, its formula resists all day for eyebrows at the top from morning to evening.

Can you find Fenty Beauty at Sephora?

Since its launch in France, Fenty Beauty make-up has been available exclusively in Sephora perfumeries as well as on the brand’s e-shop. The official website of the brand also delivers in France, and the shipping costs are free from 75 euros of purchase.