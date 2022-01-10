Rihanna opens the first physical store of Fenty x savage

The Fenty x savage store (Twitter @savagexfenty)



Las Vegas will be the first city to host a Savage x fenty, the lingerie brand founded by Rihanna in 2018 it became, thanks also to a series of shows on Amazon prime video, one of the highest rated brands of underwear with a value estimated by Forbes of a billion dollars. The singer announced it directly on the profile Instagram, explaining that the store in the Nevada capital will open by the end of January and that others, also in the United States, will be inaugurated by the first half of 2022 in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and in the capital Washington DC. The news had already been anticipated in October by Christiane Pendarvis, the brand’s chief marketing and design officer, revealing to the press that Savage x Fenty would be opening new physical stores to cater to its fans.

However, it is not the first time that Rihanna’s brand is in an entirely dedicated physical store. In fact, from 2018 to today, Savage x Fenty has appeared in some pop up stores in London and New York, opened in support of the only sales channel for lingerie products, namely e-commerce. Which, apparently, pays off very well. In fact, Rihanna’s brand has been evaluated by Forbes last February one billion dollars after a round of Series B financing of 115 million dollars by some private investors raised by the Lvmh group.

Rihanna founded Savage x fenty in May 2018 with TechStyle fashion group, opening a branch in El Segundo, California, as a lingerie and clothing brand with an exclusively online shop. After a few months, considering the initial success, the LVMH group had invested invested in the brand only to downsize the relationship, abandoning its share of Fenty x savage last February (see MFF of 10 February 2021). But not the liaison with the brand. The support in fact remained with another investment by L Catterton, an investment fund shared by LVMH, which has decided to capitalize only in the lingerie line of Savage x Fenty, the one currently on sale. (All rights reserved)