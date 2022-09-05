Rihanna out with Asap Rocky: a welded and stylish couple, despite the troubles…: the slideshow

1 / 11 Rihanna out with Asap Rocky: a close-knit couple facing the rapper’s legal setbacks

2 / 11 Rihanna and her companion Asap Rocky leave a building in Manhattan in New York.

3 / 11 Rihanna and her companion ASAP Rocky come home from a party through a park at 4am. New York, August 7, 2022.

4 / 11 Rihanna and her companion Asap Rocky leave a building in Manhattan in New York, August 23, 2022.

5 / 11 Rihanna (pregnant) and her companion Asap Rocky attend the Off-White women’s fall/winter 2022-2023 fashion show in Paris on February 28, 2022. © Veeren / Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

6 / 11 Rihanna and her companion Asap Rocky leave a building in Manhattan in New York, August 23, 2022.

7 / 11 Rihanna and her companion Asap Rocky leave a building in Manhattan in New York, August 23, 2022.

8 / 11 Rihanna and her boyfriend Asap Rocky step out of a date in New York on August 12, 2022.

9 / 11 Rihanna and her companion ASAP Rocky arrive at the “Emilio” restaurant in New York on August 11, 2022.

10 / 11 Rihanna and her companion ASAP Rocky leave the ‘Whole Foods’ supermarket in New York on July 27, 2022.