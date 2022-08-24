Rihanna out with Asap Rocky: a welded and stylish couple, despite the troubles…

Rihanna and Asap Rocky, very accomplices, were photographed leaving a building in New York on Tuesday August 23. The interpreter of the tubes Diamonds and Umbrella wore an original outfit, namely a sports top, green plaid pants matching her handbag as well as a pair of black Adidas shoes and a pair of white sunglasses. His darling, for his part, wore a classic white t-shirt, accompanied by a cap, a chain around his neck and blue pants matching his sneakers. They already appeared side by side in the Big Apple on August 12.

As a reminder, the singer from Barbados became a mother on May 13. of a little boy, fruits of his love with the rapper. The two lovebirds have been dating for several years now since in 2013, the one who is famous for his albums Long. Live. ASAP or Testing ensured the first part of the pretty brunette for her tour: the Diamonds World Tour. But it was only last year that he formalized his relationship with the superstar by explaining to the magazine QG that she was “The love of his life” and “the special one“.

trouble with the law

A solid couple. And that’s good since they are currently going through a difficult period because Kanye West’s friend is the subject of a judicial investigation. He faces two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, according to the California city attorney’s office. He reportedly pointed his gun at a former friend during an argument last November before shooting him twice, inflicting a “minor injury” According to the police. He had been arrested in April at the Los Angeles airport, when he got off a private jet from Barbados.

He refuted these charges and “was released on $550,000 bail and is due in court again on November 2“, recently reported AFP. He had already encountered problems with justice in the past, in particular after being charged for his implication in a brawl stockholmin Sweden, in August 2019. But he can count on his sweetheart to help him overcome this new ordeal.