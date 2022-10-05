Rihanna pays homage to DMX with oversized sweatshirt while running errands – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: LESE / BACKGRID

More than a year later DMX died of a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend during his trips to West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit Bristol Farms on Tuesday (October 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt that featured the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s face on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and death on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and sliders for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain and her natural sense of cool.

During that outing, Rihanna spoke about the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show headliner for the first time. “I’m stressed!” Rihanna told reporters, waiting for her outside Bristol Farms. “But I’m excited!” she added. The paparazzi attempted to elicit details of possible guest stars for the upcoming show, but Rihanna initially ignored. When the journalist evokes a possible appearance of her love and father of her child, A$AP RockyRihanna said, “Maybe, girl.”

Rihanna is set to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, which takes place on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Roc Nation will continue production of the show, having taken over the reins of the spectator sport spectacular. Apple Music will sponsor the show for the first time, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi. “Rihanna is an amazing recording artist who is a favorite of millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” said Olivier Schusser, Apple’s vice president for Apple Music and Beats. “We’re thrilled to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a memorable show – what an amazing artist for the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Fans are also hoping that this Super Bowl performance will match the release of Rihanna’s long-awaited ninth studio album. Over the past few weeks, Rihanna has made several trips to the recording studio, which has some cautiously excited that they’ll finally get 2016’s sequel. Anti.

DMX made headlines recently, thanks to a very confusing Stacey’s Dash. In a TikTok video posted on August 31, the clueless The star admitted she had no idea DMX was dead, even though the rapper died in April 2021. “I’m ashamed,” Stacey said in her video. “I didn’t know DMX was dead. I did not know. Of a cocaine [induced heart attack]. I am six years and one month clean today and it breaks my heart. He lost there. He lost to that addiction demon. Please don’t lose.