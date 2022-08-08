Entertainment

Rihanna, Peter Jackson… who are the new billionaires in 2022?

They are 236 to enter the club of “three commas”, as Forbes magazine calls it. Fewer than a year ago, of course, the fault of a particularly troubled economic, health and international context. Among the new billionaires of the year, we find a certain Rihanna. At 34, the businesswoman, singer and future mother becomes the first billionaire of Barbados, her island of origin. A success of 1.7 billion dollars that it owes to its group of brands Fentydeclined with Savage x Fenty for lingerie and Fenty Beauty for cosmetics.

Cited among other self-made women who became billionaires, the CEO of the graphic design site Canva, Melanie Perkins. With its co-founder Cliff Obrecht, they have chosen to sell 30% of the application, valued at 40 billion dollars, to the Canva Foundation, for the benefit of charities. Also note the presence of Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft.

The director of the sagas The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit also enters the classification. peter jackson saw his fortune soar to $1.5 billion after selling his special effects studio Weta Digital to a software company.

In a completely different video register, the majority owner of the OnlyFans platform, known for its pornographic content, Leonid Radvinskycan congratulate himself on having made a good deal which earned him a small fortune of 1.2 billion dollars.

