Rihanna poses pregnant on the cover of ‘Vogue’ and gives news of her upcoming album

The singer, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, talks about her pregnancy in the columns of the fashion magazine.

He is (soon) born, the divine child! Rihanna, whose pregnancy has been exposed in the pages of people magazines for months, poses on the cover of the May issue of vogue American. With a proud gaze, dressed in an Alaïa jumpsuit, she presents her new silhouette to the lens of Annie Leibovitz, who immortalizes her at the Ritz, in Paris.

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced the singer’s pregnancy in January. Since then, she has multiplied public outings, without ever abandoning the exuberant style she has sported since the beginning of her career. A voluntary approach that she explains to the magazine:

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought there was no way I was going shopping in the maternity clothes aisle,” she says. “I’m sorry, but it’s so nice to dress up. I’m not going to lose that just because my body changes.”

“Redefining” maternity clothes

“I hope we have succeeded in redefining what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women”, adds the interpreter of Rude Boy. “My body is doing amazing things right now, and I refuse to be ashamed of it. This time should be a celebration. Why hide your pregnancy?”

The artist, who became the “national heroine” of her native Barbados last December, also talks about the sea serpent that her future album project has become, which fans are desperate to see happen one day (the previous , Anti, dated 2016). The one who seems to have abandoned her musical career for her clothing and cosmetics brands assures that she still plans to release new songs: