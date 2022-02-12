Rihanna, pregnancy and body positivity: she (still) proudly shows her belly

They just passed twelve days since when Rihanna announced of being pregnant. Yet, in this short period of time, the singer has already sported a number of maternity look that have captured the attention of fans and insiders: from shocking pink down jacket branded Chanel al black lace-up top on the front signed Jean Paul Gaultier, until the last tie-dye coat with low-rise jeans.

Three outfits with one element in common: the belly uncovered to emphasize the belly. The queen of pop, in fact, in this period is showing proud its curves, sending – indirectly – also a message of acceptance. On the other hand, in the past Riri has already celebrated the body positivity throwing a collection of lingerie (Savage X Fenty) to enhance female beauty in an inclusive way.

“All over the world,” he said during the presentation«There are women of different sizes, religions, ethnic groups and cultures that want to feel sexy and confident“. Surely she does it very well, attracting the photographers’ flashes at the exit of Giorgio Baldi, a famous restaurant in Santa Monica: at his side there is not ASAP Rockythe longtime friend who became engaged in 2020, and with whom now expecting a child.

On the other hand that the two were being serious it had been understood a few months ago, when the rapper defined Rihanna “the love of his life“. In the same interview she also revealed a willingness to want to start a family with her: «It’s in my destiny, I think I would be an incredible father“. In the same vein the Barbadian singer, who a year ago had mentioned his strong desire for motherhood.

“I will have children, three or four, even alone. The only healthy relationship is that between a parent and his child. And the only thing a baby needs is the love“. The one in Rihanna’s house, already like that proud of her baby bump, surely will not miss it.