Rihanna pregnant: A$AP Rocky the marriage proposal but…

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky about to get married? In his last clip entitled “DMB” and released on the platforms on May 5, 2022, the rapper makes his request to the singer…

A$AP Rocky is back with two big news. The first one ; he unveiled his new single “DMB” on the platforms on May 5, 2022 and the second; he makes his marriage proposal to Rihanna! In the images of the clip, we can indeed see the singer say “yes” to her companion in a completely unexpected way. At first, the future dad smiles and lets glimpse a grillz with the following mention: “marry me”in other words “would you marry me ?”. Then, Rihanna smiled in turn revealing her answer “I Do”is “I want it”. A red veil on her head, the star then strolls, hand in hand with A$AP Rocky in front of a guard of honor throwing them rose petals. Too cute !

However ; is it a real marriage proposal or was it simply made for the needs of a clip? One thing is certain: the visual was made before the singer had her big baby bump. On the screen, Rihanna still appears with a flat stomach, but this does not prevent the possibility that she is already pregnant at the time of filming. Because as a reminder, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will soon be parents for the first time. It was on January 31 that the news broke. The 33-year-old singer and her companion appeared on the streets of New York happier than ever. Moreover, despite the rumors of infidelity, they held on.

Rihanna pregnant: do we know the sex of the baby?

Note that Rihanna has not yet revealed the sex of her baby. It is therefore not known if the ex of Chris Brown is expecting a girl or a boy. In the meantime, speculation is rife. The singer, on the other hand, is on cloud nine and continues to amaze with pregnancy looks, each one more hot than the next.

