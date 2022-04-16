Rihanna pregnant and cheated on by A$AP Rocky? Supposed mistress Amina Muaddi reacts

Rihanna pregnant and cheated on by A$AP Rocky? Amina Muaddi denies this “unfounded rumor” and “despicable”

As you know, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been living their best life since they made their couple official in May 22021, thus confirming the rumor of a romantic relationship that was circulating. And surprise, Riri announced that she was pregnant with the rapper in January 2022, she will become a mother, proving that their romance is therefore serious, solid.

Except that their little paradise on Earth has recently gone dark. While Rihanna is pregnant with her first child, she would have been cheated on by her darling A$AP Rocky. The US tabloids then even said that the two artists would have separated, a rupture in full pregnancy, before the arrival of the baby. If the hit singer Diamonds, Umbrella, We Found Loveor Work did not react, and neither did the future dad, the supposed mistress Amina Muaddi for his part wanted to express himself.

But already, who is Amina Muaddi? She is an ultra hype fashion designer. Her so sexy and feminine shoes are on the feet of all the stars, including Rihanna (with whom she had done a collab of caged sandals for Fenty), Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Tina Kunakey. .. His most famous creations? Her pyramid-shaped heels, her mega glam and sparkling sandals or her…

