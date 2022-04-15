Rihanna pregnant and cheated on by Asap Rocky? We tell you everything about Amina Muaddi, his alleged mistress!

The future of the couple formed by Asap Rocky and Rihanna is currently uncertain. A rumor that the rapper cheated on the singer had indeed quickly made the rounds of social networks. What cause a huge controversy that may take a long time to fall. According to a Twitter account, the Barbadian broke up with someone she thought was a completely different person after hearing the news. Information that remains to be taken with a grain of salt, however, as it has not yet been confirmed.

Rihanna does not remain without reacting

The one who is singled out in this case as being the alleged mistress of Asap Rocky is called Amina Muaddi. Of Romanian and Jordanian origins, according to the latest news, she grew up in Italy. It is actually a shoe designer who had in the past collaborated with Rihanna. Suffice to say that the blow must have been difficult for the singer to take. The latter who has not yet communicated the slightest denial or confirmation in relation to this case. However, knowing his legendary outspokenness, his response is not likely to be long in coming.

One thing is certain, this case is likely to take a completely different turn in the coming days. The simple fact that Rihanna decided to stop following Amina Muaddi on social networks should be enough to prove it. The rope is therefore particularly taut between the two parties.