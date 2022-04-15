Rihanna pregnant and retouched: why Vogue’s gum stroke on her belly goes very badly

Rihanna was on the cover of Vogue magazine on Tuesday April 12. The photos of her belly have been photoshopped and it goes wrong.

Since her pregnancy, the singer Rihanna proudly displays her belly. Besides, she is certainly one of the rare stars who have shown their belly as much during a pregnancy. Whether on the streets of New York, during shopping trips or even a Dior fashion showit is without complex that she shows her belly while sporting stylish and daring outfits. On Tuesday April 12, Chris Brown’s ex was on the cover of the magazine vogue. Her photos were at odds with her beliefs, according to She.

During an interview, the singer talked a lot about her pregnancy. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought there was no way I was going shopping in the maternity clothes aisle. I’m sorry, but i love dressing up. I won’t give up on this ’cause my body is changing“, she notably confided. “I hope we will succeed in redefining what is considered “decent” for pregnant women. My body is doing amazing things right now and I refuse to be ashamed of it. This time should be a celebration. Why hide your pregnancy?“, she continued.

They erased her pregnancy line

Rihanna’s words during this interview have unfortunately been contradicted by the pictures from the magazine vogue. Indeed, many Internet users have noticed the photoshop work made in the photos of the star’s belly. The pregnancy line has been erased. It is this pigmentation common in pregnant women. “Am I the only one who noticed that her pregnancy line was photoshopped?“, wrote a surfer on Twitter. “Why did they do that?” writes another. In the era of body-positive and in the face of Rihanna’s remarks, this rubber stamp goes very badly.

