Rihanna pregnant and separated from her companion: this crazy rumor circulating

Did Rihanna and Asap Rocky end their relationship? While she is expecting her first child, many rumors assure that the couple has separated. Still according to these, the rapper would have cheated on the pregnant singer. The information would have come from Louis Pisano “Who Interview Magazine once called Instagram’s baddest fashion influencer,” do we learn in Page Six, this Friday, April 15. The man allegedly said on Twitter: “Rihanna and Asap Rocky separated themselves. Rihanna reportedly caught Rocky cheating on her with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi.” “The couple were recently spotted at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles and Rihanna was seen crying before leaving the table without Rocky”, he added.

On the social network, Louis Pisano pointed out that the rapper and Amina Muaddi have been dating “years ago and also collaborated with him on a shoe collection”. The designer was recruited by Rihanna to work on her Fenty brand’s shoe line. If for the time being neither Rihanna nor Asap Rocky have spoken to confirm or deny the rumor, a close source told Page Six: “They’re fine. It’s not true”. Another claimed to have seen the singer and her companion last week at the dinner mentioned by Louis Pisano. And contrary to what he says:She looked fine, and when they came out they were fine. It seemed normal between them.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Rihanna opens up about her relationship with Asap Rocky

While her fans were impatiently awaiting the release of a new album, the 34-year-old Barbadian surprised them by revealing her pregnancy on photographer Diggzy’s Instagram account on January 31. Since then, the singer and businesswoman proudly displays her round belly with sexy and colorful outfits. In the columns of the magazine vogueshe confided in her boyfriend. “He became my family during confinement. There is no pretension between us, no comparison between his image and mine. We simply live. I just feel like I can go through anything with him by my side“.

The singer was also happy to have a romantic relationship approved by her mother: “My mom has a very good reading of people. She observes a lot before she says anything. There are guys I’ve dated that she doesn’t even look at today. But she was charmed by him from the start“.

Rihanna is pregnant, debuts baby bump on stroll with boyfriend A$AP Rocky https://t.co/LxlpljXXtE pic.twitter.com/GaWLRm6u0k —Page Six (@PageSix) January 31, 2022

