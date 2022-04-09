Rihanna pregnant and victim of fake news: this photo that goes around the world

Since Rihanna made her pregnancy official on January 31, her fans have been waiting for only one thing. Discover the face of her adorable baby, fruit of his love story with rapper Asap Rocky. And a photo circulating on social networks almost put an end to this endless wait. Since March 18, a snapshot showing the Barbadian singer with an infant in her arms continues to panic the Web, as revealed by our colleagues from theAFP Factual. On this publication, the interpreter of Umbrella tenderly kisses a peacefully sleeping newborn. An adorable selfie accompanied by an amazing caption: “Rihanna and her brand new cutie.” Very quickly, this photo caused a great stir among admirers of the billionaire. Around the world, Internet users hastened to congratulate the young mother.

Celebrations which very quickly gave way to disenchantment. Contrary to what the legend says, it is not the baby of the former protege of Jay-Z. In reality, this newborn is the child his friend Jennifer Rosales. Very happy to be the “tata” of this infant, Rihanna had wished her joy with her many followers. “I’m so happy to have been there for your first day on earth, little one! Auntie loves you so much already. Cheers to the Davis family! @jennrosales [Jennifer Rosales]you’re amazing, you manage to make it look easy!”she had written on his Instagram account on October 30, 2019. A second publication also set fire to the powder. A photo of Rihanna posing proudly with her 2014-born niece Majesty keeps popping upfuel the rumors. If the singer’s fans are eager to discover the face of her first child, they will have to be patient. In an interview with the magazine She in March, Rihanna hinted that thShe was in the third trimester of her pregnancy..

Rihanna: an ultra-stylish future mother

Rihanna is proud of her baby bump and does not hide it! At each of his official appearances, 34-year-old singer shows off her rounded belly. If she had bet on a deliberately unbuttoned fuchsia pink down jacket to announce her pregnancy, the ex of rapper Drake continues to show up on your stomach. Invited to the after-party of the Gucci fashion show on the sidelines of Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna captured all eyes in a transparent black mini dress signed Gucci. A equally glamorous and slightly sexy outfit that her sheer chiffon dress worn on the occasion of the Dior fall-winter 2022 fashion show.

Through her clothing choices, Rihanna proclaims her femininity loud and clear. “I am a woman, I have a sex life, I continue to be desired and desirouseven pregnant”, explains Julie Laurent-Marotte, psychocorporal therapist. With her pregnancy looks, Rihanna knows how to keep her audience spellbound.

