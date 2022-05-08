Rihanna pregnant, drinking a flute in her bathroom? This controversial video…

Last straight line for Rihanna! Soon to be the mother of her first child, the 34-year-old artist has nevertheless received numerous criticisms on social networks after being displayed drinking a flute in her bathroom. In lingerie, the singer – who planned to give birth in Barbados – showed off her beauty routine while sipping on a flute. But did it really contain champagne?

If she has been singled out by many Internet users accusing her of drinking and endangering her baby during her pregnancy, it is not so! In reality, the interpreter of the title Bitch Better Have My Money drinks a glass of ginger ale, a ginger ale which is naturally non-alcoholic. The singer naturally showed the Ginger Ale beer she was serving in it, but some people obviously didn’t pay attention.

“And that’s it for personal care“, she wrote in the caption of her video. On Twitter, many fans of the star wanted to establish the truth about this mysterious non-alcoholic drink. “For all the people who haven’t noticed: it’s Ginger Ale beer!” thus recalled several Internet users. In order to silence his detractors.

In love with rapper A$AP Rocky since November 2020, Jay-Z’s protege also recently revealed herself during a fake wedding ceremony in a clip made with her darling. In the clip BMDthe…

