Rihanna pregnant: glamorous and sexy shoot for Vogue, her increasingly impressive baby bump

Spectacular, the singer is also dressed in a white dress worthy of a Hollywood actress that molds her baby bump and makes her sexy like never before! This shoot is also visible in full in the new Vogue magazine, of which she is the cover, dressed in a superb red jumpsuit.

Her seventh shoot with the magazine was however discussed at length, according to the magazine’s journalists who report that photographer Annie Leibovitz was without hesitation the only one who could convince her to pose half-naked on a Parisian balcony, wearing only a Marc coat. Jacobs and Fenty panties!

Adapting to stylists’ instructions for dressing “pieces chosen by stylists like a second skin“, the singer seems to have created an atmosphere”good-natured and cozy” during the shooting, despite this glamorous, grandiose and sometimes a little dark rendering. The singer continues in any case to surprise as she has done at each public appearance.

As a reminder, the announcement of the arrival of this baby (whose father is rapper A$AP Rocky, his companion since 2020) had been made in an equally stylish way: the couple had been photographed in New York, the singer dressed in wide jeans and a Chanel pink puffer jacket revealing her baby bump. The birth is now expected in about a month and a half.