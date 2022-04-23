Rihanna pregnant: she is forced to cancel her baby shower after the arrest of her companion

It’s a real blow for Rihanna. While the latter was swimming in full happiness since the announcement of her first pregnancy, her companion A$AP Rocky was arrested a few days ago. An unfortunate event which unfortunately “strength” the singer to cancel her baby shower.

A few days ago, terrible news upset the whole planet people. While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced that they were expecting their first child, an unfortunate event came to interrupt the happiness of the couple, happy to become parents for the first time. Indeed, a few months earlier, the famous singer from Barbados had displayed her baby bump in the company of her dear and tender. And this, despite some rumors predicting their breakup.

Unfortunately, despite the joy of Internet users in the face of this happy announcement, reality had quickly caught up with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Indeed, to everyone’s surprise, the American rapper was arrested by the police following a shooting occurred on November 6, 2021, in Los Angeles, near Vista Del Mar and Selmar Avenue. According to the statements of the victim, the latter would be involved in this sordid affair since the 33-year-old man allegedly shot him three or four times and a bullet also grazed his hand.

terrible consequences

Since then, A$AP Rocky has been released following the payment of his bail amounting to nearly 550,000 dollars, or approximately 500,000 euros. But unfortunately, even if the artist resumed the course of his life, this stay of a few days in prison had immense consequences on the health of Rihanna. Indeed, shockedthe latter was obliged tocancel your baby shower scheduled only a few days after this unfortunate event. This Thursday, April 21, 2022, one of the singer’s relatives also gave some details to the tabloid The Sun. “Rihanna was there when Rocky was arrested and cried nonstop”, he began. And for good reason… “She is very pregnant and these are very serious charges, it is a nightmare scenario for her”.