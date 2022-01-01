Rihanna pregnant? The singer denies the rumors of pregnancy

All the rumors are true, but even Lizzo can be wrong. Rihanna’s pregnancy rumors, for example, they appear to be a giant hole in the water. Again. But let’s take a step back, exactly to the ceremony in which RiRi was proclaimed National Hero of her Barbados. His photos have been around the world and many have noticed suspicious curves that have triggered the statements of a couple of insiders at the event to (un) talk about a stork in flight. Apparently though, Rihanna and boyfriend Asap Rocky will not become parents, at least judging by the exchange of messages between the 33-year-old and a fan who is making the rounds of the web.

An IG post from a Rihanna fan made it to the front page on Page Six (see above). Because this Jen (@ mis.jaye) posted a DM that she would have exchanged with the Barbadian singer (conditional mandatory because editing a photo can be child’s play) in which the two joke amiably on the news referring to all the times that the media have talked about it and / or speculated about it. “Can I come to your baby shower, little sister !? True or not, your children will be beautiful. I’m sorry that everyone is in your uterus right now », the message of the fan in the private chat of Insta. «Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You didn’t make it to the top 10 baby showers, ”the 33-year-old replied, evoking the n times she found herself in this kind of chatter.

Rihanna pregnant? The response of the singer to a fan

The girl’s subsequent posts are aimed at defending herself from the fake accusations: Jen screams loudly that she has not used Photoshop but only that she has screenshotted the conservation claiming its authenticity. But would Riri really confide in a fan on such a delicate subject? Perhaps. The rumors are born from the photos of the Bridgetown event, true, but they are based on the statements of the singer of Diamonds who never hid her desire for motherhood. “In ten years, I’ll be 42, I’ll be old, I’ll be a mother of three or four children,” she confessed to British Vogue in 2020. Projects that she shares with her boyfriend Asap Rocky, her better half for two years, who last May told GQ “I think I would be an exceptional dad.” When it is, we’ll all be invited to the baby shower, that’s a promise.

