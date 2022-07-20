Rihanna pregnant: this very touching shot that takes a…

Tuesday, April 5, Rihanna celebrated a very important event: the birthday of her mother, Monica Braithwaite. On this particular occasion, the pregnant singer posted a nostalgic photo on Instagram…

Rihanna is a person for whom family means everything to her. This Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the singer posted on Instagram a very special nostalgia photo on an equally special occasion : that day, the interpreter of the hits don’t stop the music or Only Girls (In The World) was celebrating his mother’s birthday, the woman of his life. To honor the one who gave birth to him, the international popstar has unveiled an image of her as a child in the company of the main interested party. In legend, she writes a very touching message to the address of her darling mother…

To illustrate the photo of her mother and her, which Rihanna posted on her Instagram account followed by some 125 million subscribersthe artist noted these moving words : “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being about to become a mother did raise in me the levels of love and respect that I feel towards my mom as I will never be able to explain! She is a real safe bet and I want to give her flowers every second I can! I love you mom ! Happy Birthday ! We’re going to celebrate as soon as possible!”

Pregnant and grateful, Rihanna wishes her mother a happy birthday with emotion

As pointed out Rihanna in his publicationshe will become a mother in a few weeks. The one who shares the life ofA$AP Rocky will soon have his first child with him. The young woman from Barbados has recently walked many red carpets and proudly displayed her round belly.Radiant and radiant, Rihanna is magnificent at each of her appearances.