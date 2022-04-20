Rihanna pregnant: thunderclap for the singer, the father of her child A$AP Rocky arrested

This Wednesday, April 20, A$AP Rocky was arrested in Los Angeles while returning from Barbados. Rihanna’s boyfriend, and father of her future baby, is under investigation after a shooting.

In Hollywood, it’s a real thunderclap. This Wednesday, April 20, A$AP Rocky was arrested by police at the Los Angeles airportaccording to several sources cited by NBC News. Rihanna’s boyfriend was arriving on a private jet from Barbados, where he was vacationing with the mother-to-be, when he was arrested by law enforcement and the Homeland Security Investigations Team. immigration and customs. The rapper had been investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for a shooting which took place on November 6 in the City of Angels. The victim, who survived, told police that A$AP Rocky approached him with a handgun. According to her, the father of Rihanna’s future child had shot her several times.

The rapper’s attorney, Alan Jackson, has confirmed that his client has been arrested. NBC News clarified that this shooting had not been reported by the media until today. For Rihanna in any case, this arrest is a new blow. Pregnant with her first child, the singer must already face many rumors of deception. “Rihanna broke up with him after catching him cheating on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi”said fashion journalist Louis Pisano on Twitter. A message quickly denied by the relatives of the future parentswho assured that they were simply enjoying a vacation in Barbados before welcoming their first child in the coming weeks.

Rihanna: Was she there when A$AP Rocky was arrested?

The supposed mistress of A$AP Rocky also came out of silence to stand up against this lie “unfounded”, and “spread on social networks”. She then described this rumor as a “false gossip fabricated with malicious intent”. “I have to speak, because it’s not only directed at me, but it’s related to the people I have a lot of respect and affection for, continued Amina Muaddi in a press release. Rihanna continues to live her serene life as the best-dressed pregnant woman and I’m going back to my business.” It is not known for the moment if Rihanna was present at the airport during the arrest of her companion. News and more information should be unveiled soon.

