Rihanna pregnant with partner ASAP Rocky, the look is not maternity …

Pregnant Rihanna gives a show to her fans. At her make-up brand Fenty Beauty event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old pop star shows off her pretty baby bump with a look that goes far beyond classic maternity. A lime green top of sequin threads with silver and purple pants. Under the banner of body positive and feminine freedom and more: everyone must feel good about their body – PHOTO | VIDEO

HAVE BEEN A COUPLE FOR TWO YEARS – The Barbados-born singer and entrepreneur announced late in her pregnancy in late January that she was expecting her first child from rapper ASAP Rocky, who has already called himself “an incredible father”. Here she is with the baby bump and beaming next to her partner, with whom she has been partnering since 2020 after a long period of friendship and after the end of the relationship with the billionaire Hassan Jameel. On the red carpet, jokes, hugs and a nude look that does not go unnoticed are staged. The sparkling top, signed by the Italian brand The Attico, leaves the shoulders and back bare and brings out all the beauty of the new mother-to-be shapes.

IT IS THE SINGER PIÚ RICH IN THE WORLD – A demonstration of female strength put in place by the singer ranked last summer by Forbes as “the richest in the world”. More than for the albums – the last dates back to 2016 – precisely for his entrepreneurial activities in the field of cosmetics and lingerie. “It’s time to put on something sexy, by you and for you”, writes the pop star in one of her social posts to launch, for example, the new collection of her brand Savage X Fenty. A campaign involving model Tess McMillan, champion of body positive, and Lourdes Leon Ciccone, Madonna’s daughter who, with her unshaved armpits, has become an icon of female freedom. If Rihanna’s assets amount to 1 billion and 700 million dollars it is also thanks to the attention to these issues, a trend that she has understood how to ride and of which, with her beautiful baby bump, she is her first testimonial .

