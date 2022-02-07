Rihanna pregnant with twins, Gigi Hadid and the possible revelation

Gigi Hadid knows something about Rihanna’s pregnancy that we don’t know?

This is what many are wondering after Zayn Malik’s ex model posted a rather cryptic message under the post in which the 33-year-old creator of the Fenty brand announced that she was pregnant with her first child.

It all started when the singer of “Umbrella” shared some photos on her Instagram account that immortalized her with her baby bump in plain sight with her boyfriend. Asap Rocky. These shots immediately thrilled the singer’s fans as well as some VIP friends of Rihanna, who did not miss their messages of good wishes for the news of the imminent birth.

Among the various posts, however, there was one comment in particular that caught the attention of many: that of Gigi. “Three angels,” wrote the 26-year-old model, whose words sparked the curiosity of all of us about the 33-year-old’s pregnancy. That Rihanna and Asap Rocky are looking forward to two twins? The question arises, especially given that the Barbadian singer and the supermodel are very close friends, so it’s more than plausible that Hadid and the pop star of “Diamonds“Exchanged more than one confidence about Rihanna’s motherhood.

To be able to get a clarification on Gigi’s sentence it took a few days but recently every doubt was unraveled because Hadid, after receiving more than 25,000 likes for her comment, felt the need to clarify the meaning of her comments. words. “I just heard about this commotion,” he wrote Bella Hadid’s sister “I meant rih / rocky / baby lol,” added the model specifying that with that “three” she did not mean in the least that Rihanna was pregnant with two children but, on the contrary, that her family would soon expand to three members.

No double childbirth therefore for the 33-year-old singer, whose discovery of motherhood would have brought not a little joy within her relationship with Asap. “Having a baby is something she has never focused on, but being with Rocky has opened her up to that possibility”, a source told People “He could not be happier and is excited to become a mother,” concluded the insider, who, however, has been careful not to confirm or deny the possibility that Rihanna is expecting two children. What if Gigi Hadid is right?

