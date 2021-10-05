News

Rihanna prepares to open SAVAGE X FENTY stores in 2022

5 October 2021




It is quite obvious that all that Rihanna touch turns to gold.

In fact, it is said that her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty worth a billion dollars and will most likely see even more revenue thanks to future plans: open retail stores in 2022.

At the end of September, the brand announced that next year it would moved its highly successful online platform into reality:

Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You will absolutely see some shops in 2022“said co-president and chief marketing and design officer Christiane Pendarvis, during a recent interview with Bloomberg. “Because fit and comfort are so important, there are only customers who don’t feel comfortable shopping online.“.

Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

While Rihanna’s brand has been very successful online, this new business strategy makes perfect sense considering that one of the brand’s most important themes is the inclusive fit of undergarments, trying on the models for yourself therefore seems essential.

There aren’t many details available yet, however, Pendarvis shared that the brand intends to have its own physical locations instead of just presenting the brand to other retailers. For now, all Savage X Fenty stores will be based in the US only, “but we are absolutely debating what that expansion in Europe could be like“, he has declared.

It remains secret, for now, when exactly in 2022 we will see the inauguration of the first Savage X Fenty store. Something tells us that we will have to wait a little longer to see one in Italy too.

ph. getty images

