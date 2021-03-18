Rihanna registers the Fenty Hair brand



March 18, 2021 by Editorial staff



Rihanna is ready for a new beauty adventure. In fact, the cantate has decided to enter a new beauty business and has registered the brand Fenty Hair, a new line of hair products. According to US media reports, the company a few days ago Roraj Trade Llc presented the official documentation relating to the new brand.

Rihanna thus continues to expand her empire and, after the make-up and skincare lines, she has once again turned her attention to the haircare universe for an exclusive line of hair care products. The line will range from shampoo to smoothing conditioner, up to dyes, glitter and treatments to have defined and fluffy curls. At the moment, however, Rihanna has preferred not to make any official announcement, given that, being still awaiting a confirmation of registration of the brand, she cannot indicate a precise date of debut of the collection. Fenty Hair will place the emphasis on inclusiveness and combating all forms of diversity. A message that seems to involve above all the young customers of generation Z. Furthermore, these products are entering a sector such as that of black hair care which is experiencing growing success in the United States.









