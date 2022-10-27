Rihanna releases 1st new song in 6 years for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After her successes in fashion and cosmetics, and her first child, world star Rihanna has returned to music to sing the title track of the soundtrack of the next Marvel film, according to a press release published on Wednesday.

Ending six years of silence as a solo singer, the 34-year-old Barbadian artist will be released on Friday Lift Me Upwho will appear in the film Black Panther : long life in Wakanda (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). The latest Marvel production will be screened in two weeks in cinemas in Canada and around the world.

Rihanna’s latest solo album, Antidated back to 2016, with titles like Work and Love on the Brain. Lift Me Upsome notes of which have been revealed on social networks, appears under the artist’s Westbury Road label.

The singer of Umbrella and of Diamonds will host, on February 12, 2023 in Arizona, the Super Bowl halftime concert, the most watched annual event on television in the United States.

Rihanna’s fans have been clamoring for her ninth album for years, which she said would be infused with reggae . She has hinted since 2019 that it was nearly complete.

The singer had for several years put music aside to devote herself successfully to fashion – with brands belonging to the world’s number one luxury brand LVMH – and to cosmetics, with her Fenty brand, which propelled her to billionaire status. .

Along with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, Rihanna welcomed her first baby in May.