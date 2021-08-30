Rihanna rents her Beverly Hills home

To a career as a pop star now Rihanna has joined that of (very skilled) business woman: a successful entrepreneur with her cosmetics and lingerie brands, she is proving to have a lot of flair also for the real estate market. The latest big news concerns the mansion in the heart of Beverly Hills that he bought from screenwriter Darren Starr last March for $ 13 million, which he has just rented for $ 80,000 a month.

A considerable figure, justified above all by the exclusive neighborhood where it is located – the Beverly Hills Post Office (the one that has zip code 90210) – where stars of the caliber of Paul McCartney and Mariah Carey live and where they also lived Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before buying the estate where they now live in Montecito, and obviously from house itself, which is one of the most beautiful in all of Los Angeles (as you can see from the photos in the gallery above).

Approximately 3000 square meters of interiors only, with 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, all furnished with ultra-luxury finishes such as marble and oak wood, designer furniture, flashy accessories (the bull on the entrance door above all). The exterior is also magnificent, with a swimming pool, a solarium, an elegant lounge area. Among the “extras” a garage that can hold 4 cars.

It is not the first time that Rihanna rents her houses, but the amount requested has never been higher: in 2018 he rented a West Hollywood mansion for $ 16,500, and in 2019 that of Hidden Hills (another residential neighborhood, where there is also the house that Madonna just bought from The Weeknd), for $ 35,000 a month. To see photos of the Beverly Hills home for rent, browse the gallery above.

