Rihanna responded in kind to those who asked her what happened to the new album

“Hope is the” last to die “is a very dear saying to fans of Rihanna, who have not stopped waiting for the highly anticipated release new album of their darling.

TO extinguish hope, however, it is Riri herself who once again does not deny her “bad gal” soul.

On the occasion of the start of the New Year, the singer posted on Instagram a photo that portrays her in all her glory.

Among the comments to the post could not miss the one asking for news of R9, to which Rihanna replied as follows: “This comment does so 2019. Grow”. Ouch!

Rihanna responds to a fan asking her to release the album 💿: “This comment is sooo 2019. grow up” pic.twitter.com/JsbuJX8E61 – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2021

Rihanna’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the ideal sequel to for years “Anti”, released on January 28, 2016. However, it seems that music is not among the pop star’s upcoming projects. Certainly there is love: its history with A $ AP Rocky it would be going well. Check it out here!

ph: getty images