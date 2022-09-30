Rihanna returns to the studio with A$AP Rocky

Shortly after reappearing, Rihanna and her fiancé A$AP Rocky have resumed their usual activities. Including partying in New York clubs, grabbing late night bites and most importantly, enter the studio.

We’ve been through Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’, now it’s time for the ‘Rihnaissance’ to happen

It’s already official! The new mom will take the stage during the next Super Bowl Halftime Showfollowing in the footsteps of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 CentKendrick Lamar and Mary J. Bligewho won a Emmys for their work just a few weeks ago. The Bad Gal confirmed the news herself on Sunday September 25by posting on his Instagram feed a revealing photo of his tattooed hand, holding an American football.

Rihanna has made a name for itself in many industries since it burst onto the scene in the early 1900s 2000. However, what her fans are expecting the most from her right now is new music and it looks like we will finally be getting some in the near future.

As reported TMZ, the singer was spotted at the studio once again after announcing her official return to performing. She was dressed in an all black outfit and a handbag Quilted Chanel purple. Rocky also came out for the occasion, pairing loose pants with a bomber jacket olive green and white boots.

We don’t know yet if Rihanna has already planned to release new music ahead of that legendary gig, or if she’s saving the big reveal for her back on stage on February 12.