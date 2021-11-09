Rihanna revealed that the official red carpet with A $ AP Rocky happened by accident

Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky brought their love for the first time in front of photographers at an official event, parading on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 ten days ago.

Even from different stylists, their looks they seemed ad hoc coordinated on the oversize theme: a black Balenciaga overcoat for her and a colored ERL blanket for him, placed over the suit.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

In fact, they hadn’t agreed at all: RiRi just revealed that the one he did not know what the other would wear and above all that they didn’t even realize they were making their debut as a couple on a red carpet!

“We weren’t even sure we were going, then we programmed our looks separately, just to be prepared – said the singer a Daily Pop – We ended up getting ready together and we went“.

“I didn’t even realize we were walking the red carpet together until someone said, ‘You’re making your debut’. And I’m ‘Oh, man!’“he added, laughing.

On the other hand, having your head in the clouds is a clear sign of when you are in love! Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers (the real names of the two artists) were friends and collaborators for years before the new couple alert was triggered in the last months of 2020.

At Christmas they were noticed while they spent the Holidays together in Barbados. Fast forward a few months, A $ AP Rocky publicly made the relationship official in an interview defining Rihanna “the love of my life“.

Press play on video below for the whole timeline of their love story!



ph: getty images