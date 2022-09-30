Rihanna reveals a rare childhood photo for her mother’s birthday!

Rihanna has melted the hearts of her followers by revealing a photo from her childhood on Instagram on the occasion of her mother’s birthday.

Rihanna has just caused a sensation by revealing a photo from her childhood on social networks. An original way to wish a happy birthday to your mom. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna soon to be mom

There are always so many of you to follow the news surrounding Rihanna. And for good reason ! The pretty brunette continues to share her daily life with her fans on social networks.

More active than ever since the announcement of her pregnancy, the interpreter of the title “Umbrella” never misses an opportunity to display her baby bump.

Proud of her pregnant woman forms, she also likes to display unusual looks. Lately, the star caused a sensation in an Yves Saint Laurent dress at nearly 1,500 euros.

In a pretty pink color, it sported magnificent feathers at the level of the thighs and left a perfect view of the generous curves of the future mother.

Lack of luck, if some did not hesitate to applaud Rihanna for her original outfit, others are not fans of her tastes.

“I love her, but I hate the dress”, “she’s gorgeous, but has the worst taste in dress style” or “every post she wears a horribly ridiculous outfit”could we read under the publication of People.

Interviewed by The Independent, stylist Marian Kwei then explained: “Maternity style doesn’t have to be stereotypically ‘maternal’. Rihanna’s pregnancy look can best be described as ‘dressing around her baby bump’. »

“She doesn’t dress ‘despite’ her belly, which is what we mere mortals do when we’re pregnant. She makes her belly a fashion moment”. Unfortunately, this analysis does not seem to suit everyone. MCE TV tells you more about Rihanna’s look.

A photo of his childhood revealed on the Web

But if Rihanna is about to give birth for the first time, the star took advantage of this day to unveil a never-before-seen photo from his childhood.

Indeed, the pretty brunette has indeed chosen to celebrate her mother’s birthday. And at the same time, she appeared in the company of the latter aged about 4 years.

” Today is my queen’s birthday !!! Being on the verge of motherhood has unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mom in ways I could never explain! She’s the real MVP and I want to give her flowers every second I can! I love you mom !!! Happy Birthday ! We will celebrate that! »

So that’s what he wrote Rihanna on Instagram. In the image in question, we thus see the singer next to her mother. Both are seated on a pew.

The star’s mom sports a white wedding dress as well as a small veil. For her part, Riri also wears a very beautiful white dress.

A photo that did not fail to cause a sensation with its subscribers. Indeed, Internet users were nearly 2 million to like the post of the companion of Asap Rocky.