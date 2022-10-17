Rihanna reveals her new “baby” in an Instagram video

Yahoo Shopping editors are committed to independently curating great products for you at great value prices. Yahoo may receive a commission if you make purchases from links on this page. Product prices and availability are those applicable at the time of publication.

Pregnant, Rihanna does not hesitate to share moments of life and beauty advice on Instagram. With more than 5 million likes, his latest video has yet to be emulated.

Having become the popess of beauty and skincare, Rihanna posted her new post-shower care routine on her Instagram account this weekend. Towel on her head, in a satin bra and without make-up, the mother-to-be took the opportunity to reveal her well-rounded baby bump as well as her latest “baby”: the Cookies N Clean detoxifying mask from her brand Fenty Skin.

More radiant than ever since the announcement of her pregnancy, the singer shows off more daring looks than the others, giving pride of place to her rounded belly. And fans weren’t shy about pointing out her exceptional “glow” and flawless skin in the comments. If for the first, the hormones are certainly there for something, for the second, the new nugget Fenty is certainly not foreign to it.

Made with detoxifying and purifying ingredients, the Cookies N Clean mask incorporates small encapsulated charcoal beads that burst upon application to boost the purifying action and gently exfoliate the skin.

Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Mask

32€ on Sephora.fr

We tested it and frankly, the result is surprising. First of all, the application is super pleasant and fun because in addition to a super fluffy and fluffy whipped cream texture, the little charcoal balls transform the white color of the mask into a dark gray as you go. application. In addition, the fact of having to burst them all before letting them sit allows the massage to last longer and to insist on areas that one would ordinarily tend to skim over.

During the 10 to 15 minute pose, the mask dries but does not dry out or pull on the skin like other clay masks (if you’ve ever made a clay poultice, you know what I mean). Finally, after rinsing, the pores appear truly tighter, thanks in particular to the salicylic acid which purifies them. A promise that generally remains on paper. And the complexion is clearer and mattified for the rest of the day.

While applying the mask, Rihanna completes her skincare routine by applying her Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream to her arms and stomach. In February, the 34-year-old revealed to Allure magazine how crucial the hydration of her skin had become during her pregnancy.

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Body Cream

From €19.90 on Sephora.fr

Formulated with a blend of seven nourishing oils (Kalahari Melon, Sorrel, Baobab, Sunflower, Rice Bran, Coconut, and Jojoba) plus Shea Butter and Glycerin, this rich body butter helps nourish skin without leaving greasy finish.

It has a fresh scent, inspired by tropical fruits and flowers from Rihanna’s native Barbados, and comes in refillable packaging to reduce waste. Pregnant or not, cream is an easy way to pamper your skin this season.

