Rihanna reveals surprising secrets about her pregnancy and the conception of her baby

The 34-year-old singer will soon give birth to her first child. It is for our colleagues from Vogue that Rihanna makes very intimate confessions about her pregnancy.

This is one of the pregnancy announcements that surprised us the most, after that of Britney Spears. Indeed, last February, flashy pink down jacket and visible belly, the 34-year-old singer Rihanna unveiled her baby bump. A first child for the star from Barbados, a Caribbean island, and his companion rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple have known each other for a long time, but they decided to start a love story only from the summer of 2021. A late couple, therefore, but which seems to be based on solid foundations.

In a few weeks, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will experience the joys of sleepless nights, repeated baby bottles and not always glamorous diaper changes. Missions for which the fashion icon, pregnant, feels ready … Her mother too, as she told the magazine vogue. “I let myself be overwhelmed by this moment but I’m taking full advantage of it, and besides, my mother can’t wait to be a grandmother!” For the most curious, it seems that Rihanna gives birth in May. Why ? Her darling gave her a charm bracelet. The singer has had a medallion adorned with an emerald added to this bracelet. Emerald is the birthstone for May…

Expected motherhood?

To our colleagues from vogue, Rihanna said more about the conception of this baby whose gender she did not reveal. Confidences without taboo: “I wouldn’t say it was planned. But we were certainly not against it, either! I don’t know when I ovulate or that kind of crap. We have fun and that’s it. Lo and behold, the second bar was there, on the test. I wasted no time calling him and showing him. Then I went to the doctor the next day and our great journey began!“.

Although the next few months will be quite busy, Rihanna has announced that she is working on future songs. Since 2016, the singer hasn’t released any new releases… News that will delight her fans who have been waiting for her return for six years: “I’m looking at my next project in a totally different way than I had imagined before.” She adds : “I think it suits me better, much better. It’s authentic, it will be fun for me, and it allows me to release a lot of pressure”. Definitely, she is on all fronts.