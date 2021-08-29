Rihanna richer than Madonna and Beyoncè

The indication comes from the Forbes search

Singer and business woman in a great way. It is Rihanna who is now worth $ 1.7 billion. This is indicated by the specialized magazine Forbes, which indicates her as one of the richest musicians in the world.

The R&B artist has turned his successes into an empire in the music and cosmetics sectors, so much so that his earnings now eclipse those of superstars like Madonna and Beyoncè.

Originally from the island of Barbados, 33-year-old Robyn Rihanna Fenty made her international music debut in 2003. Record sales and touring contributed to her fortune, but her entrepreneurial talent brought her to the super rich.

Forbes has estimated that around 1.4 billion of Rihanna’s assets come from her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, created in collaboration with French luxury giant LVMH. Launched in September 2017 with the aim of promoting inclusion, Fenty Beauty produces makeup for dozens of different complexions.

Loading... Advertisements

The singer is also co-owner of the Savage X Fenty underwear line, which according to Forbes contributes around € 270 million to her fortune. Despite her latest album dating back to 2016, Rihanna continues to have a huge influence online, with over 100 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Angela Tangorra

Photo from Rihanna’s Instagram profile