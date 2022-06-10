Rihanna (Robyn Fenty) enters the Forbes list of billionaires

By Robyn Fenty, much better known to the world as Rihanna, the Republic of Barbados to her very first US Dollar Billionaire. The musical artist has not only become a billionaire but she has done more in the world record of shows. According to Forbes, Rihanna’s net worth today stands at $1.7 billion, making her the richest musician in the world and the second richest woman in entertainment after Oprah Winfrey.

At only 33 years old, Rihanna has taken advantage of her notoriety as a musician and film actress to launch her brand of cosmetics for black skin and more baptized Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie line baptized Savage x Fenty, relying on her social media presence (she has 101 million followers on Instagram and 102.5 million on Twitter). But it’s not just music and shows that have gotten her where she is. (READ ALSO: These Cameroonian influencers unable to defend their activity).

Rihanna and her Fenty

But much more his companies. Fenty Beauty was founded with the participation of the French luxury goods giant LVMH (led by Bernard Arnault, the second richest person in the world) in this same ranking of 2022. Owning today 50% of this company, its fortune soared with good prospects for the future. Available online and in Sephora stores, which are also owned by LVMH, the products were an instant hit. (READ ALSO: “All these influencers are prostitutes”, according to Julia Samantha Edima, Miss Cameroon 2022).

In 2018, its first full calendar year, the line brought in more than $550 million in annual revenue, according to LVMH, edging out other celebrity-founded brands like Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty and Honest Co. by Jessica Alba. And that’s not all, her lingerie line is also listed at more than a Millard. In February, her Savage x Fenty lingerie line raised $115 million in funding at a $1 billion valuation.

Fenty wants more

The company, which launched in 2018 as a joint venture with TechStyle Fashion Group, counts among its shareholders blue-chip investors like Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners and private equity firm L. Catterton (in which Bernard Arnault is an investor). Rihanna retains a 30% stake, according to Forbes. The final funding round would be used for customer acquisition and retail expansion.

For Cameroonians whose notoriety is also established in social networks and who call themselves influencers everywhere, this new episode in Rihanna’s life should serve as a lesson. Aiming higher and seeing the world bigger isn’t just for American stars because wherever a celebrity can make their mark, sponsors, partners and businessmen and women can go. In Africa it is starting to come. In Cameroon, there is an increasingly pronounced surge of pride for the development of public figures from the entertainment and business worlds. It is up to them to know what to do with their influence.

