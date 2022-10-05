Rihanna says she’s stressed about her upcoming Super Bowl performance

Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12. An event that marks her return to the stage and makes her “nervous”, explained the star.

The pressure is mounting. Four months before the Super Bowl, Rihanna quickly spoke about her comeback on stage, during the half-time of the final of the American football championship, the most watched event on television in the United States. Almost seven years after her last tour, her reunion with the public and the live show do not leave her indifferent. Asked by TMZ at the bend of the streets of Los Angeles, the interpreter of “Umbrella” confided to being “nervous”, while ensuring “to be delighted to go on stage”.

It must be said that Rihanna is particularly expected when her last album, “Anti”, dates back to 2016 and that she has not performed in public since, except for her appearance at the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2018.

A still secret show

On the other hand, the mystery remains whole about this future performance which traditionally lasts about fifteen minutes. At the end of September, nothing was stopped according to a source quoted by TMZ, and the star could just as well occur alone as surrounded by several personalities.

Last February, Dr Dre brought together the biggest rap stars of the 1990s: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.