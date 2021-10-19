News

Rihanna, scooter accident

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Electric scooter accident for the Barbadian singer. To break the news TMZ, Rihanna’s health is good, the recovery is progressing in the best way.

Rihanna: The cantate is in excellent condition

deepening



Rihanna: the new beauty collection and the message to women

TMZ has exclusively published some images depicting Rihanna’s bruised face, the reason would be linked to an accident that would have caused her a black eye and some bruises on her forehead, as also visible from the shot published on the profile Instagram of the magazine.

TMZ told what happened, that is, the singer would have fallen due to an electric scooter that would have caused some minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the artist told the magazine that the images published would paint a more serious situation than reality.

Loading...
Advertisements

Rihanna: a star and success

deepening



Rihanna and the new album: Skylar Gray unveils an unreleased song

Rihanna, class 1988, is a real star of the world of international showbiz. From the statement with Pon de Replay to the most recent hits through songs that have marked the history of music.

During the years Robyn Rihanna Fenty, this is the name in the registry office, has established itself as an unprecedented media phenomenon, conquering not only the recording sector.

In fact, the voice of Umbrella (PHOTO) also experimented with the seventh art acting within Battleship starring Swedish star Alexander Skarsgård (PHOTO) and then also ranging in the world of entrepreneurship.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

813
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
687
News

Cinema, all films out in October
639
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
585
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
528
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
469
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
461
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
426
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
389
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
315
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top