Rihanna, scooter accident

Electric scooter accident for the Barbadian singer. To break the news TMZ, Rihanna’s health is good, the recovery is progressing in the best way.
TMZ has exclusively published some images depicting Rihanna’s bruised face, the reason would be linked to an accident that would have caused her a black eye and some bruises on her forehead, as also visible from the shot published on the profile Instagram of the magazine.
TMZ told what happened, that is, the singer would have fallen due to an electric scooter that would have caused some minor injuries.
A spokesperson for the artist told the magazine that the images published would paint a more serious situation than reality.
Rihanna, class 1988, is a real star of the world of international showbiz. From the statement with Pon de Replay to the most recent hits through songs that have marked the history of music.
During the years Robyn Rihanna Fenty, this is the name in the registry office, has established itself as an unprecedented media phenomenon, conquering not only the recording sector.
In fact, the voice of Umbrella (PHOTO) also experimented with the seventh art acting within Battleship starring Swedish star Alexander Skarsgård (PHOTO) and then also ranging in the world of entrepreneurship.