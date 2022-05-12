Rihanna: sexier than ever just days away from giving birth

While a wild rumor ignited social media on April 15 claiming that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had split, the couple put an end to the false assumptions by appearing together at the Barbados airport in the evening same. Present on the native island of the singer to give birth to their child, the future parents take advantage of these last moments to visit the family of the interpreter of “Diamonds” and to grant themselves moments alone together. This Sunday, April 17, the two stars were spotted leaving a restaurant on the Caribbean island. For the occasion, Rihanna stayed true to her pregnancy looks by appearing in a very sexy mini-dress.

Read also >> The 9 essentials of Rihanna’s wardrobe

sexier than ever

Since the announcement of her pregnancy at the end of January, the 34-year-old beauty has been wearing ultra fashionable and sexy outfits, proving with each appearance that the maternity wardrobe can also adapt to all fashion trends and fads. See-through slip dress, fuchsia feathered mini-dress, cut-out jumpsuit, rhinestone jeans… RiRi dares everything and competes in audacity. “I love dressing up too much, choosing my clothes. I’m not going to let this part disappear because my body is changing,” she explained to the American edition of “Vogue” recently. And she proves it once again, a few days away from giving birth. The Barbadian indeed appeared sexier than ever, wearing a black dress from the Dundas brand. Mini length, lace-up details from the skirt to the top of the dress, bra top and tea towel neckline make up the ultra sexy creation of Peter Dundas’ brand. A very daring look completed with a Dior bag, XXL hoop earrings and golden heeled sandals. Whether we like this new pregnancy outfit or not, one thing is certain, Rihanna continues to break the codes and we salute her for that.