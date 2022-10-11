Rihanna shares a hot video in Fenty lingerie

From her return from = maternity, the queen of Fenty unveils a new line. Leading a quiet family life, the star works on her musical career and announces her next reappearance on stage.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited”

Last month, Rihanna said she would take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show from 2023. In the meantime, she is returning to the studio to work on a new song. Furthermore, the companion ofA$AP Rocky is still in business with its Fenty beauty and lingerie lines.

Indeed, the billionaire recently took to Instagram to promote the latest look from her famous lingerie brand with a hot new video. In the audiovisual element, Rihanna shows off her curves by sporting a gray hoodie with underwear Savage Fenty. “Thottin just got cozy”she captioned the sulfurous video.

The clip was released just after the interpreter of “Work” confided in her next performance during the Super Bowl LVII. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she told TMZ. Rihanna isn’t the only one excited about her highly anticipated return to the stage. Dr.Dre didn’t fail to rave about the Barbadian singer in a recent interview with Apple Music.

Likewise, Jay Zthe star’s mentor and partner, also spoke glowingly about his protege’s legacy as he prepares to make a comeback.