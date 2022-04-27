Rihanna, Shay Mitchell, Britney Spears: the most anticipated celebrity babies of the moment

The beginning of the year 2022 brought its share of celebrations with the birth of many celebrity babies. Model Ashley Graham recently gave birth to twins, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently gave birth to a baby boy whose name was soon changed. And Jennifer Lawrence, the heroine of the saga The Hunger Games recently became a mother for the first time. Among celebrities, births continue to multiply. But it is not finished ! Many stars will soon taste the joys of motherhood. Britney Spears, Shay Mitchell, Sophie Turner and Rihanna, the births of star babies aren’t going to stop anytime soon!

The fashion is for the apparent baby bump!

The stars have continued to break the taboos around motherhood. Whether we are more like the singer Rihanna to adopt crop-tops revealing her pregnancy belly or more like Nabilla by choosing the tight dress. The looks of maternity celebrities have not finished surprising us! This is the case of singer Rihanna who does not hesitate to multiply extravagant looks. Even to the point of redefining the codes of pregnancy. Leaving your baby bump exposed has even become a trend. While fashion tends to suggest that pregnant women camouflage their pregnancy belly with loose and discreet clothing. Kylie Jenner or Ashley Graham have all decided not to let pregnancy define their femininity. And even less in terms of clothing style ! “I hope we were able to redefine what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing amazing things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of it. This period should be celebrated. Because why should you hide your pregnancy? » says Rihanna on the cover of the magazine US Vogue.

————–

Read also :

Rihanna and Asap Rocky: the separated couple?