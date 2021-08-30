Rihanna shoots a video with Asap Rocky

Rihanna and her boyfriend, Asap Rocky, have started a new artistic collaboration

The rumors about one of them cooperation have been chasing each other for weeks now, ever since Rihanna and her boyfriend Asap Rocky they were seen entering the recording studios together.

Now the fruit of this couple’s work seems ripe: Rihanna and Asap have in fact shot a music video together in Bronx, in New York, putting on an exciting show.

The singer appeared smilingsitting on a fire escape. Both she and her partner are clothes so a lot eccentric, with bright pink fur coats and fluorescent green hats. All seasoned with makeup that certainly cannot go unnoticed, as well as shoes with vertiginous heels.

Rihanna between work and love

Loading... Advertisements

The couple appeared in tuning and of good mood, perfectly at ease in front of the camera who captured every moment of the video. It is not yet clear, however, which song the clip accompanies: well-informed voices ensure that the track is from rapper, very close to the release of his next album ‘All Smiles’.

A few hours earlier the couple had appeared with a look different on his way to the Bronx. The singer in that case wore one black dressing gown and a couple of flip flops of the same color, probably waiting to get ready with stage clothes. Same look for Asap, with a white bathrobe worn over a red jumpsuit.

In short, the love story between the two American artists continues. And, apparently, it is also turning into a partnership musical.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved