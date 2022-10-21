Rihanna should have two songs on the soundtrack of “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever”

It’s official, “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” will be released in theaters on November 9th. Four years after the first part, it is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of this end of 2022, and its soundtrack too. Among the artists that we could find on it: Rihanna.

While she was announced to perform the half-time of the Superbowl 2023 next February and that she would be in full preparation of an album and a tour, Rihanna seems more than ever preparing for her comeback. Yesterday again, another piece of good news was added to these two announcements. According to the media HitsDailyDoubleRiRi would have recorded two songs for the soundtrack of the movie “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever”which will be released in cinemas on November 9.

It is true that apart from the film, the accompanying soundtrack is also highly anticipated. We remember the album produced by Kendrick Lamar which accompanied the first part, and on which we found a lot of artists like The Weeknd, Future, Travis Scott, SZA, 2 Chainz, or Swae Lee. If this project had been produced by Top Dawg at the time, the one for “Wakanda Forever” should be produced by Def Jam and Roc Nationlabel on which Rihanna is precisely signed.

As a reminder, Rihanna hasn’t released any new music since her 2016 multi-platinum album ‘Anti’. His last official appearance was in 2020 on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” track. More than ever, the wait seems to be coming to an end soon!