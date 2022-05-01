Rihanna shows her loyalty to A$AP Rocky since her arrest!

Since the rapper A$AP Rocky has the police on their heels after his arrest, Rihanna has proven her great loyalty to him every day!

Rihanna is a great lady, and she proves it day by day to the man in her life. Since A$AP Rocky has been at the heart of big scandals since her arrest, she only shows her loyalty to him. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Worsening problems

Poor Riri, life hasn’t been easy lately. Instead of resting and waiting for her first baby to arrive, the star focuses on his darling’s problems.

First, she was the victim of humiliation after A$AP Rocky’s infidelity rumors with a member of his team. As a reminder, several media have claimed that the rapper was cheating on her with Amina Muaddi, a young stylist.

But very quickly, the influencer who started the rumor revealed that he had made it all up. He therefore spoke on his Instagram account. Subsequently, Amina Muaddi also spoke on her Instagram account. She denied everything.

And she even took the opportunity to wish happiness to future parents. And that’s not all for Rihanna… Her worries don’t stop there!

She cares a lot about A$AP Rocky’s situation. And for good reason ! He was arrested by 10 police officers this week, as he returned from a romantic getaway with the singer.

A terribly shocking scene because the two personalities did not expect it. For his freedom, A$AP Rocky therefore had to pay a bail of $550,000 to be released.

The American artist is therefore involved in a shooting dating from 2021. The police then declare: “Thehe victim suffered a minor injury as a result of the incident. And then sought his medical treatment. »

“After the shooting, the suspect and two other men therefore fled the area on foot. The suspect has been identified as Rakim Mayers, 33. A resident of Los Angeles. Also known as musical artist A$AP Rocky. »

Rihanna: of an unnamed loyalty

To date, A$AP Rocky is always in the sights of justice. His villa was even searched. The police found firearms there.

Despite all the facts, Rihanna continues to support her man. She is shown to be very loyal to him. So she started by canceling her baby shower which she wanted so much. A relative testifies to his sadness:

“She is very pregnant and so these are very serious charges. It’s also a nightmare scenario for her. It was supposed to be Rihanna’s baby shower in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. »

“But they had to cancel. Rihanna was really very sad and stressed by Rocky’s arrest. So now is not the best time for her to be on such an emotional roller coaster. “So said a source.

This Saturday, April 30, Rihanna was alongside the rapper who took the stage at the Smokers Club Festival in Hollywood. Whatever the events, she proves that she will always be by his side.