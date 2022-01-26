Rihanna, since her foundation, $ 15 million for the climate

Rihanna supports the fight against climate change by committing $ 15 million through its own Clara Lionel Foundation, created in 2012 in honor of his grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The singer announced the donation to 18 climate justice organizations working in seven Caribbean nations and the United States, including the Climate Justice Alliance, L’Indigenous Environmental Network and the Movement for Black Lives.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” the singer said.

The grants, made in collaboration with the philanthropic initiative (hash) StartSmall by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, focus on groups with female, LGBT and black and indigenous leaders because, the artist explained, their communities are at greater risk.

“Funders must build partnerships with grassroots organizations, striving to understand what is needed to achieve climate justice in their communities,” he said in a statement. Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation.