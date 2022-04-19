Rihanna single mom? The revelations of his close friends on his alleged breakup with A$AP Rocky

Thursday, April 14, the rumor of a separation between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky was relayed en masse on the social network Twitter. The rapper was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with shoe designer Fenty.

It all started from one tweet launched by the fashion journalist Louis Pisano, Thursday April 14. The latter asserted:Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have split up. Rihanna broke up with him after catching him cheating on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi“. Information which was then relayed en masse, in particular by many tabloids.

The rumor of deception and separation has quickly deniedespecially by the relatives of the couple who assured that it was “100% wrong on both counts” or “a million percent wrong“before adding that the couple who are preparing to welcome their first child are doing very well.

Amina Muaddi denounces “false gossip fabricated with malicious intent”.

The main defendant, Amina Muaddi who is the designer of Fenty shoes, is expressed on Instagram Friday, April 15. She denounced “false gossip fabricated with malicious intent” before adding: “I have to speak, because it is not only directed at me, but it is related to the people for whom I have a lot of respect and affection.“. For his part, Louis Pisano has apologized on Twitter after the broadcast of his tweet and said he was ready to assume “the resultsof his actions.

Everything is therefore for the best between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky who recently went to the island of Barbados, In the Caribbean. The couple plans to welcome their first child there in the coming weeks. For this event, they will be accompanied by the singer’s mother as well as her childhood best friend, who is a doctor and is expected to give birth to the baby. They would even consider getting married once they become parents.

