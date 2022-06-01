Rihanna sold over 500,000 albums in 2022

Rihanna seems miss his fans who, to fill his musical absence, continue to buy and listen to his old albums.

Timeless hits

While Rihanna has just given birth to a baby boy with her companion A$AP Rocky, her presence on the music scene continues to be missed by his audience. It must be said that the Barbadian singer has become very rare since the release of her last album ANTIin 2016.

Although this one recently held reassure his fansindicating that they will have always music from him, this return is long overdue. And to compensate for this absence, fans are content for the moment to buy his previous albums. And as proof, the figures reveal that the singer sold, in 2022, i.e. in just 5 months, 500,000 albums in the United States.

Translating from its longevity without having released any project over the past 6 years, these figures also prove his talent for producing timeless music. A real queen.