RIHANNA STAR OF THE NEXT SUPER BOWL

“Riri is back!” The National Football League (NFL), the umbrella organization of American football, announced on September 25, 2022 that the musical performance of the Super Bowl will be provided by Rihanna. The event scheduled for February 12, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif., will take place at halftime of the final game of the season.

It is currently the most watched show on television in the United States and one of the most watched around the world. The latest, provided by artists such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige or Kendrick Lamar, thus mobilized more than 112 million American viewers.

Stroke of genius

By winning Rihanna’s performance, the NFL, regularly accused of discriminating against blacks, marks a significant point in the process of embellishing its image recently started. Especially since the interpreter of “Man Down” had already declined the offer to perform at this event in 2019 out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, ex-player of the Californian club 49ers, who had engaged in a protest campaign in stadiums.

Kaepernick notably became famous for having kneeled on the ground multiple times during the performance of the American national anthem in protest against police violence in the United States in 2016. Without a club since 2017, he accuses the league to have him blacklisted for this gesture.

Riri’s Super Bowl signing unmistakably bears Jay-Z’s hallmark. The superstar is indeed one of the stars managed by Roc Nation, the rapper’s label. And the latter has been in collaboration with the NFL since 2019. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who exceeded expectations at every turn”notably greeted Jay-Z after the announcement of the news.

Frantic waiting

Since then, music lovers and other fans of the artist have been in a total frenzy. And for good reason, this performance by Rihanna at the Super Bowl will mark her big comeback on stage since her appearance at the Grammy Awards in 2018. Better still, the 34-year-old artist has not signed a single album since her last, “Anti”released in 2016. In other words, an eternity for the many fans of the sounds of the most watched singer on the YouTube and Vevo platforms.

But Rihanna seems to be thriving away from music thanks to a successful business career. She is the owner of Fenty Beauty, a very popular cosmetics brand recently landed in Africa. Credited in 2021 with a fortune of 1.4 billion dollars by Forbes magazine, the author ofUmbrella is one of the richest artists on the planet.

She has been, since May 2022, the mother of a baby, the fruit of her affair with the New York rapper A$AP Rocky, formalized two years earlier.